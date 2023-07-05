Real Madrid Beat European Giants in Race to Sign Arda Guler, Agree to Pay More Than €17.5m Release Clause

Real Madrid have signed Arda Guler from Fenerbahce, beating bitter rivals Barcelona to the punch according to The Athletic.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in European football and has been likened to Lionel Messi – although I don’t agree with this moniker.

Guler should not be compared to Messi, they have different playing styles and it puts unnecessary pressure on his back. Guler is Guler, a great talent in his own right and should be focused on becoming the best version of himself.

But anyway back to the main topic.

Madrid are said to be willing to pay more than Guler’s €17.5m release clause to bring him into the club, and the Turkish side will have a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

There was plenty of interest in the teenager, as Arsenal, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Borussia Dortmund all in the race.

However, he will now continue his career in Spain, and is likely to be part of Carlo Ancelotti’s first-team squad in 2023/24.

Guler will hope to complete his move to Madrid and link up with the club for pre-season.

The transfer is a major coup for Madrid, who have been looking to strengthen their attack. Guler is a versatile player who can play on the wing or as a central midfielder.

He is known for his dribbling skills, vision, and passing ability.

Madrid’s rivals Barcelona were also interested in signing Guler, but they were unable to match Madrid’s offer.

The Catalan club are still looking to strengthen their attack, and they are likely to make a move for another young player in the near future.

Guler is already a full Turkey international with four caps, and has played 51 times for Fenerbahce, scoring four goals and registering nine assists.