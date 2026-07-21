Real Madrid Blueprint: Jose Mourinho Eager to Work with Arda Guler and Sets Personal Strategy

José Mourinho is eager to personally evaluate and work alongside 21-year-old Turkish prodigy Arda Güler, establishing specific pre-season plans for the star playmaker’s full integration at Valdebebas ahead of the 2026–27 campaign, according to AS.

Following Türkiye’s World Cup exit, Mourinho reached out directly to Güler to outline his tactical expectations and discuss the fierce competition within Madrid’s elite squad. Rather than considering loan or transfer options, the Portuguese manager considers Güler a core asset and is eager to develop his decision-making and pressing intensity up close.

The Personal Phone Call: Mourinho’s Direct Approach

Mourinho’s hands-on management style was evident immediately upon his return to the Santiago Bernabéu. In a direct phone call with Güler following the Milli Takım’s World Cup campaign, the 63-year-old tactician gave the young star a clear reality check alongside a strong vote of confidence.

“You have world-class quality with the ball at your feet, but to play in my team, you must dominate off it as well,” Mourinho reportedly told Güler. “I don’t care about your age—if you give me maximum intensity in pressing and discipline, you will be crucial for us.”

Rather than feeling daunted, Güler responded by cutting his scheduled post-tournament vacation short to become the first World Cup international to report to the Ciudad Real Madrid training complex.

Mourinho’s Tactical Vision for the Turkish Wonderkid

Spanish media reports indicate that Mourinho views Güler through a similar lens to how he developed Mesut Özil during his first spell in Spain—as an opportunistic, highly intelligent central playmaker capable of breaking low blocks with key passes.

Mourinho intends to utilize Güler predominantly in the No. 10 role or as a inverted right-winger who drifts into central channels to feed vertical balls to fast runners.

The coaching staff is keen to build on Güler’s organic chemistry with Kylian Mbappé and Endrick, leveraging his elite vision during rapid transition play.

Pre-season sessions under Mourinho’s fitness staff are heavily tailored toward building Güler’s core strength, stamina, and off-the-ball positioning to handle demanding European fixtures.

Real Madrid Board Rejects Loan Inquiries

Despite continuous transfer rumors and loan inquiries from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs—including Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund—Real Madrid’s hierarchy has closed the door on any potential departure.

The club views Güler as an untouchable long-term cornerstone. With Mourinho eager to mold the youngster into a focal point of his new system, the 2026–27 season is set to be the definitive launchpad for the Turkish international on football’s biggest stage.