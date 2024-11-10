Real Madrid Boss Explains Benching of Güler

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has addressed the lack of playing time for young talents Arda Güler and Endrick.

The Italian tactician explained that while both players are talented and ready to contribute, the team’s current struggles have taken priority. Ancelotti’s focus is on stabilizing the team’s performance and finding a winning formula.

“[Endrick is] ready to play, doing very well, showing a lot of quality in training,” he said.

“I say the same about Güler. They are young people who are pushing. But the collective idea is to turn things around as quickly as possible. Can you do that with them? Yes. But the objective is to turn it around, that is the priority. Not to give minutes to one player or another.

“We can use Endrick and Güler in the next games. They can help us a lot.”

Despite the criticism from fans and pundits, Ancelotti remains confident in his approach and believes that the young players will get their chance in the future. However, for now, the immediate goal is to improve the team’s overall performance.

The lack of playing time has resulted in transfer rumours linking the midfielder with a January exit but as things stand neither Güler, nor Ancelotti have suggested that they want him to leave.

Real Madrid’s recent struggles have raised concerns about their ability to compete at the highest level. The pressure is on Ancelotti to find solutions and deliver results.

The Turkish international did not start in the 4-0 win over Osasuna on Saturday but he did make an appearance playing a total of 15 minutes.

The 19-year-old made a total of 12 appearances in all competitions so far this season playing 307 minutes of football.