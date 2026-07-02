Real Madrid Boss Mourinho Delivers Blunt Reality Check to Arda Guler in Personal Phone Call

Real Madrid’s newly appointed manager José Mourinho has reportedly delivered a sobering wake-up call to Turkish prodigy Arda Güler regarding his role in the squad for the upcoming season.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Sport, the Portuguese tactician reached out to the 21-year-old playmaker via phone following Turkey’s elimination from the FIFA World Cup, leaving the young star highly demoralized about his immediate future at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Güler enjoyed a standout moment on the world stage, scoring a brilliant goal against the United States before Turkey bowed out of the tournament. However, his focus must now shift back to domestic football, where a crowded Real Madrid roster threatens to stall his development.

The Content of the Call

While Mourinho reportedly used the phone call to express his long-term confidence in Güler’s exceptional quality, urging him to rest up and report to pre-season training camp focused, he refused to mince words about the hierarchy in Madrid.

Mourinho explicitly informed the midfielder that despite viewing him as a highly valuable asset, he cannot guarantee him a spot in the starting XI. The reality check mirrors the struggles Güler faced last season under previous management when consistent playing time was hard to come by.

The Midfield Traffic Jam

The primary obstacle standing between Güler and a permanent starting role is Real Madrid’s aggressive pursuit of marquee reinforcements. The report outlines that Real Madrid’s impending transfer of Manchester City star Bernardo Silva will directly impact Güler’s minutes.

Mourinho plans to deploy Silva and England international Jude Bellingham as his undisputed primary choices in the attacking midfield and right-wing zones. Consequently, Güler faces the prospect of resuming his role as a rotational luxury or a high-impact substitute off the bench.

Fierce Internal Competition

The tactical puzzle for the upcoming campaign leaves the Turkish international competing in a brutal five-way battle for offensive minutes. Güler, Bernardo Silva, Brahim Díaz, and teenage sensations Endrick and Franco Mastantuono are all fighting for overlapping positions on the right flank and in the creative pocket.

While heavy interest from clubs like Arsenal and Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea has circulated in recent months, internally Real Madrid still views Güler as an indispensable piece of the club’s future. The challenge now lies entirely with the 21-year-old, who must once again fight from the bench to alter Mourinho’s rigid tactical blueprint.