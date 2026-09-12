Real Madrid Boss Recalls Fresh-Legged Arda Güler for Rayo Vallecano Test Following European Suspension

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Turkish starlet Arda Güler will return to the matchday squad for Real Madrid’s La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The 21-year-old playmaker was forced to sit out Tuesday’s Champions League opener against Inter Milan due to a European card suspension. However, speaking ahead of Saturday’s domestic fixture, Mourinho revealed that Güler—along with Eduardo Camavinga and Bernardo Silva—will feature prominently as Los Blancos look to rotate and inject fresh energy into their midfield.

“Will there be rotation tomorrow? Maybe not direct rotation, but we will certainly see fresh energy and rested legs,” Mourinho told reporters at his pre-match press conference. “Camavinga, Bernardo, and Arda are returning. We have a strong squad, which allows us to give rest to certain players while handing opportunities to those who are sharp and ready.”

With a demanding schedule of three matches in nine days—including a midweek trip to face Elche—Mourinho emphasized the importance of squad depth as Real Madrid aim to keep pace at the top of La Liga:

“We spent a lot of energy preparing for Tuesday’s match. Now we have three games in nine days, but our sole focus is on how we win tomorrow.”

Güler, who is under contract with the Spanish giants until 2029 and holds a market valuation of €90 million, has established himself as a key creative option under Mourinho. After sitting out midweek European action, the Turkish international is expected to bring vital attacking vision to Madrid’s midfield setup at the Bernabéu.