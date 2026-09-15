Real Madrid Boss Surprises Arda Güler with “The Best” Praise Ahead of Midweek Clash

Jose Mourinho has put Turkish international Arda Güler at the absolute center of Real Madrid’s tactical blueprint, hailing the 21-year-old playmaker as a generational genius during his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s La Liga trip to Elche.

Güler’s recent 23-minute masterclass off the bench against Rayo Vallecano—where he created five chances and provided a stoppage-time assist for Kylian Mbappé—has dominated headlines across Spain and Türkiye. Addressing the media, Mourinho delivered an unprecedented public backing of the former Fenerbahçe starlet.

“He Is the Best, the Best”

Mourinho raised the ceiling of expectations for Güler, emphasizing how the Turkish prodigy completely transforms Los Blancos’ offensive fluidity the moment he steps onto the pitch.

“His quality is astonishing: his sharp vision, his decisiveness, the stability he brings to the team’s performance, and his creativity,” Mourinho said. “He has enormous potential, and his statistics are already impressive.”

The Portuguese tactician then doubled down on his evaluation with a striking turn of phrase:

“Perhaps I don’t want to exaggerate and say he is the best, the best, the best, three times, but yes, he is the best, the best.”

Leaving Yamal and Rivals in the Dust

Mourinho’s resounding praise for Güler comes amid ongoing debates comparing Spain’s top young talents. When pressed on Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal’s recent media comments asserting he deserved the Ballon d’Or, Mourinho succinctly brushed aside the noise:

“I don’t comment on players’ statements. I respect all opinions, but I don’t comment on them.”

Instead of engaging in public rivalries, Mourinho made it clear that his focus is on maximizing Güler’s game-changing impact, even using the briefing to demand more clinical output from senior figures like Vinícius Júnior.

The Heartbeat of Madrid’s Future

With Real Madrid entering a demanding run of three fixtures in nine days, Güler’s elite chance-creation metrics have made his inclusion virtually impossible to ignore.

As Turkish football fans watch his rise with immense pride, Mourinho’s glowing endorsement signals a major shift: Arda Güler is no longer just a luxury rotation option in Madrid, but the primary creative force driving the Spanish champions forward.