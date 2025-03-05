Real Madrid Eye Bundesliga Loan Move for Arda Guler

Real Madrid are reportedly considering sending young talents Arda Güler and Endrick on loan to Bundesliga clubs to accelerate their development, according to a report by Sport Bild [via Yahoo Sports].

Both players have faced limited game time at the Santiago Bernabéu this season, prompting the Spanish giants to explore opportunities for them to gain valuable experience.

The Bundesliga is seen as an attractive destination due to its reputation for nurturing young players and its competitive nature.

Endrick, who has made 27 appearances for Real Madrid this season, scoring six goals, has yet to start a La Liga match. Similarly, Güler, with 30 appearances, three goals, and five assists, has struggled to secure consistent playing time amidst a star-studded squad.

RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt have emerged as potential suitors for Güler, while Leipzig is also reportedly interested in securing Endrick’s services.

However, it’s understood that no formal contact has been made, and Real Madrid are adopting a wait-and-see approach.

A key factor influencing these potential loan moves is the Champions League qualification status of the interested clubs.

RB Leipzig’s ability to attract top talent, including young prospects like Güler and Endrick, heavily relies on their participation in the prestigious competition.

Should Leipzig fail to secure a top-four finish in the Bundesliga, their chances of landing either player could significantly diminish. Real Madrid are expected to carefully monitor the situation before making any final decisions regarding the players’ futures.