Real Madrid Eyeing Galatasaray Defender Davinson Sanchez

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Galatasaray defender Davinson Sanchez in the upcoming January transfer window according to Fanatik.

The Colombian defender has impressed with his performances for the Turkish club, catching the eye of several top European clubs. His strong defensive abilities and leadership qualities have made him a key player for Galatasaray.

Sanchez has been a key player for Galatasaray this season making a total of 12 appearances in all competitions and is under contract until 2027 with the option to extend by an additional season.

The Yellow-Reds have a strong bargaining position if Real do make an offer for the Colombia international in January.

Real Madrid, who are currently dealing with injury concerns to key defenders Eder Militao and David Alaba, see Sanchez as a potential solution to their defensive problems.

The Spanish giants are prepared to make a significant offer to acquire the talented defender.

However, Galatasaray are determined to keep hold of Sanchez and have no intention of selling him in the January transfer window. The Turkish club values Sanchez’s contribution to the team and believes he is crucial to their success.

It would take a major offer for the Turkish giants to consider selling their star defender in January.

Galatasaray are currently flying high in the league and are first in the Super Lig and are also doing well in the Europa League.

The Lions are third in the Europa League just two points behind leaders Lazio.