Real Madrid Hit Fitness Snag as Arda Güler Trains Separately for Second Straight Day

Real Madrid’s preparations for their upcoming La Liga clash have hit a speed bump, with Turkish international Arda Güler missing his second consecutive group training session at Valdebebas due to mounting fitness concerns.

The 21-year-old playmaker was restricted to individual recovery work inside the facility’s indoor gym and outer pitches, working under the close supervision of Real Madrid’s medical staff.

The club is taking a cautious approach to manage minor physical discomfort and muscular fatigue following Güler’s heavy exertion in last weekend’s 2–1 El Clásico victory over FC Barcelona, where he completed a grueling full shift.

Güler’s physical strain comes amid an increasingly demanding campaign where he has firmly established himself as a central figure in Real Madrid’s tactical plans.

Having already logged significant minutes across La Liga and UEFA Champions League fixtures this season, the coaching staff is wary of overloading the young midfielder, preferring to prioritize long-term match fitness over rushed training workloads.

While internal reports suggest that the isolation protocol is largely a precautionary load-management measure rather than a major structural injury, his absence from full team drills raises questions over his starting status for the weekend trip.

Medical staff will conduct a final fitness assessment before deciding whether Güler joins the traveling squad or rests ahead of an intense stretch of upcoming fixtures.

Season Workload & Recovery Status