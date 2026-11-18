Real Madrid have officially ended any speculation surrounding Arda Güler’s future by tying the Turkish star down to a new long-term contract running until 30 June 2032.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, the Spanish giants confirmed they had agreed terms to keep the 21-year-old at the Santiago Bernabéu for the next six years.

The fresh deal comes with a significant pay rise that reflects Güler’s growing influence in the squad—and serves as a clear warning to Premier League clubs that had been circling the midfielder.

It has been quite a journey since Güler arrived from Fenerbahçe as an 18-year-old in July 2023. His early days in Madrid were far from straightforward, plagued by injuries and stiff competition for minutes in a star-studded dressing room.Gradually, though, he forced his way into the picture, proving he could unlock defences with his vision, crisp passing, and versatility across both attacking and deeper midfield roles.

Over four seasons in the Spanish capital, Güler has racked up 126 appearances and collected five major trophies: the Champions League, La Liga, the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Spanish Super Cup. On top of earning 38 senior caps for Turkey, his rapid rise was recognised in September when he was named the Champions League Young Player of the Season for 2025-26.

Under head coach José Mourinho, Güler has firmly moved past the “promising youngster” label to become a regular difference-maker in the final third.

For Madrid, this renewal is about more than just one player—it is a statement of intent. With Marca reporting that contract extensions for Jude Bellingham and Thibaut Courtois are also in advanced stages, the message to Europe’s elite is unmistakable: Real Madrid are building a dynasty, and their brightest stars aren’t going anywhere.