Real Madrid Make Arda Guler Decision After AC Milan Offer

AC Milan’s ambitious attempt to secure the services of Real Madrid’s Turkish sensation, Arda Guler, has been swiftly rebuffed as reported by Turkiye Today.

Milan reportedly made a formal approach to Real Madrid a week ago, presenting an offer to acquire the young midfielder, valid until the end of the current season.

The Italian giants, seemingly valuing Guler at a substantial €45 million ($46.8 million), proposed a structured payment of €30 million ($31.2 million) in installments.

This offer, aimed at addressing Guler’s perceived lack of playing time at the Santiago Bernabéu, reportedly caught Real Madrid officials off guard.

However, Real Madrid’s response was decisive and immediate. The Spanish club reportedly dismissed Milan’s offer outright, cutting off any further negotiations.

This firm stance underscores Real Madrid’s commitment to retaining the highly-rated Turkish talent, despite his limited appearances.

Reports suggest Milan’s strategy hinged on leveraging Guler’s potential desire for more regular game time.

The Italian club, aware of the player’s talent and perceived frustration, hoped to entice him with the promise of a more prominent role.

Arda Guler, who joined Real Madrid amidst high expectations, has faced challenges in securing a consistent place in the starting lineup.

This has fueled speculation about his future at the club, prompting Milan’s audacious move.

While Milan’s attempt proved unsuccessful, it highlights the growing interest in Guler and the perception of his immense potential.

Real Madrid’s swift rejection, however, signals their unwavering belief in the young player’s future at the club, leaving questions about Guler’s future to linger.