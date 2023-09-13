Real Madrid Make Arda Guler Decision For Champions League Squad

Real Madrid have submitted their squad for the Champions League group stages and included the injured Arda Guler.
Real manager Carlo Ancelotti has included Arda in the squad that was submitted to UEFA.
There were fears that Guler may miss the squad selection due to injury however, he has made the cut.
Guler is expected to recover after undergoing a knee operation following an injury picked up during the Real pre-season tour.
In fact, Guler could be back by as soon as the end of the month and ready to play against Las Palmas on 27 September.
Guler joined Real from Fenerbahce over the summer and is expected to be used in the first-team this season when he does make a full recovery.
Real Madrid have been drawn in Group C featuring Napoli, SC Braga, and Union Berlin. Guler has yet to feature in the Champions League.
Real Madrid Champions League Squad
Goalkeepers
1. Thibaut Courtois
13. Andriy Lunin
25. Kepa Arrizabalaga
26. Diego Pineiro
30. Fran Gonzalez
31. Lucas Canizares
Defenders
2. Dani Carvajal
3. Eder Militao
4. David Alaba
6. Nacho
20. Fran Garcia
22. Antonio Rudiger
23. Ferland Mendy
27. Rafel Obrador
34. Alvaro Carrillo
35. Marvel
36. Vinicius Tobias
17. Lucas Vazquez
Midfielders
5. Jude Bellingham
8. Toni Kroos
10. Luka Modric
12. Eduardo Camavinga
15. Federico Valverde
18. Aurelien Tchouameni
19. Dani Ceballos
28. Mario Martin
21. Brahim Diaz
24. Arda Guler
32. Nico Paz
7. Vinicius Jr
11. Rodrygo Goes
14. Joselu
29. Alvaro Rodriguez
33. Gonzalo Garcia