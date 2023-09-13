Real Madrid have submitted their squad for the Champions League group stages and included the injured Arda Guler.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti has included Arda in the squad that was submitted to UEFA.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

There were fears that Guler may miss the squad selection due to injury however, he has made the cut.

Guler is expected to recover after undergoing a knee operation following an injury picked up during the Real pre-season tour.

In fact, Guler could be back by as soon as the end of the month and ready to play against Las Palmas on 27 September.

Guler joined Real from Fenerbahce over the summer and is expected to be used in the first-team this season when he does make a full recovery.

Real Madrid have been drawn in Group C featuring Napoli, SC Braga, and Union Berlin. Guler has yet to feature in the Champions League.

Real Madrid Champions League Squad

Goalkeepers

1. Thibaut Courtois

13. Andriy Lunin

25. Kepa Arrizabalaga

26. Diego Pineiro

30. Fran Gonzalez

31. Lucas Canizares

Defenders

2. Dani Carvajal

3. Eder Militao

4. David Alaba

6. Nacho

20. Fran Garcia

22. Antonio Rudiger

23. Ferland Mendy

27. Rafel Obrador

34. Alvaro Carrillo

35. Marvel

36. Vinicius Tobias

17. Lucas Vazquez

Midfielders

5. Jude Bellingham

8. Toni Kroos

10. Luka Modric

12. Eduardo Camavinga

15. Federico Valverde

18. Aurelien Tchouameni

19. Dani Ceballos

28. Mario Martin

Real Madrid Make Arda Guler Decision For Champions League Squad

21. Brahim Diaz

24. Arda Guler

32. Nico Paz

7. Vinicius Jr

11. Rodrygo Goes

14. Joselu

29. Alvaro Rodriguez

33. Gonzalo Garcia