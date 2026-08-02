Real Madrid Midfielder Arda Guler Earns Glowing Reviews, Drawing Comparisons to Mesut Ozil

Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler has been the subject of widespread acclaim following recent performances, with sports analysts drawing tactical and stylistic parallels between the Turkish international and former Bernabéu favorite Mesut Özil.

According to a report highlighted by Fanatik, coverage surrounding the club has focused on how Güler’s profile mirrors the playmaking role famously utilized during José Mourinho’s tenure in Madrid.

Beyond Shared Heritage

While both players share Turkish roots, the analysis emphasizes that the similarities extend far deeper into their technical attributes on the pitch:

Like Özil during his peak years at Real Madrid, Güler’s primary strengths lie in his spatial awareness, weighted final passes, and ability to unlock compact defenses.

Commentators have noted Güler’s growing chemistry with Kylian Mbappé, drawing comparisons to the devastating counter-attacking partnership Özil previously forged with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Primed for an Expanded Role at Real Madrid

Having completed a €30 million move from Fenerbahçe in the summer of 2023, Güler has steadily built his standing within the squad. With a full pre-season campaign under his belt, analysts suggest the 21-year-old is positioned to claim a far more central role in Real Madrid’s tactical setup for the upcoming season.