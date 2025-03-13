Real Madrid Midfielder Eyes Serie A Move, Inter Milan Favored Due to Calhanoglu Factor

Real Madrid’s Arda Güler is reportedly prioritizing a move to Serie A, with Inter Milan emerging as the leading contender for his signature.

The presence of Turkish national team captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu within the Inter squad is believed to be a significant factor in Güler’s preference.

Recent reports from Spain have indicated Güler’s dissatisfaction with his limited playing time at Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old, who joined from Fenerbahce last summer, has struggled to secure a regular starting position, making only seven starts for Los Blancos.

While Bundesliga clubs Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt have expressed interest, Güler is reportedly keen on a move to Italy.

Tuttosport reports that he believes Serie A would be an ideal environment for his development.

This preference has put Serie A’s top clubs on alert, with Inter Milan positioned as the frontrunner.

The Turin-based newspaper suggests that Çalhanoğlu’s presence at Inter could be the decisive factor in Güler’s decision.

Çalhanoğlu, a key member of the Inter squad and captain of the Turkish national team, would provide a familiar and supportive environment for Güler.

His experience and leadership could serve as a valuable mentorship, facilitating Güler’s integration into the Inter team and Italian football.