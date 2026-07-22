Real Madrid Midfielder Federico Valverde Subject of Surprise Galatasaray Loan Approach

Spanish giants Real Madrid could see one of their key midfielders, Federico Valverde, depart on a temporary basis, with Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray exploring a surprising loan move for the Uruguayan international, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Reports emerging from Turkey suggest that the Istanbul club is actively assessing the feasibility of bringing the highly-rated 25-year-old midfielder to RAMS Park. This development comes amid ongoing speculation regarding Valverde’s long-term future at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Proposed Deal

Sources indicate that Galatasaray’s interest is focused on a loan agreement, rather than a permanent transfer, which would represent a significant coup for the Turkish club.

Galatasaray are said to be evaluating a temporary switch for the Real Madrid star.

Valverde’s future in the Spanish capital remains unclear , potentially opening the door for such a move.

, potentially opening the door for such a move. A loan deal would allow Galatasaray to secure a player of elite quality without a substantial transfer fee.

Uruguayan Connection

Adding further intrigue to the potential transfer, it is understood that Valverde’s national teammates, Galatasaray captain Fernando Muslera and fellow midfielder Lucas Torreira, are alleged to be playing an active role in the discussions.

Veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, a long-serving captain for Galatasaray, reportedly contacted Valverde.

Midfield enforcer Lucas Torreira, who also plays alongside Valverde for Uruguay, is also believed to have been in communication with the player.

The presence of familiar faces and international colleagues could prove to be a significant factor in enticing Valverde to Istanbul.

Should the deal materialise, it would mark one of the most high-profile loan signings in recent Süper Lig history, bringing a proven Champions League winner to Turkish football.