Real Madrid Predicted XI vs Espanyol: Arda Güler and Jude Bellingham Headline No. 10 Selection Battle

Real Madrid prepare to open their La Liga campaign against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday, August 22, with manager José Mourinho facing a major tactical decision in attacking midfield.

Following an impressive pre-season tour, Arda Güler and Jude Bellingham are locked in a high-profile battle to secure the starting playmaker position behind striker Kylian Mbappé as reported by Managing Madrid.

The Central Midfield Selection Dilemma

The primary selection debate for Mourinho centers on who orchestrates the offense in the traditional No. 10 role:

Arda Güler’s Claim: The 21-year-old Turkish international enjoyed an exceptional pre-season, recording key assists and showcasing supreme sharpness while starting regularly during summer exhibition matches. Having spent the full pre-season adapting to Mourinho’s tactical setup, Güler holds a strong case for the opening weekend starting spot.

Jude Bellingham’s Presence: The English midfielder remains a core pillar of the squad. Despite returning to full team training later following post-summer international commitments, Bellingham’s box-to-box defensive work rate and proven game-changing ability make him an indispensable option.

Defensive Pivot & Frontline Structure

Mourinho is expected to deploy a 4–2–3–1 formation to maximize attacking options while preserving defensive stability:

Double Pivot: Federico Valverde is guaranteed to anchor the midfield. Partnering him in the deep-lying role will likely be Aurélien Tchouaméni or Eduardo Camavinga, providing shielding ahead of the central defensive pair.

Attacking Trio: Vinícius Júnior will start on his favored left wing, while Kylian Mbappé leads the line as the central focal point. Rodrygo or Brahim Díaz will complete the front four on the right flank.

Backline: Thibaut Courtois returns between the posts, protected by Antonio Rüdiger and Dean Huijsen in central defense, flanked by full-backs Ferland Mendy and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Predicted Real Madrid XI (4–2–3–1)