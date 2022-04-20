Real Madrid prepared to offer €45m for Leicester City star

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to offer €45m for Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Foxes would accept a €45m offer for the defender.

The report claims that Real are keen on signing Soyuncu but that Leicester would only accept an offer worth €45m.

Real are reported to be ready to accept these demands to sign the defender.

Soyuncu would become the most expensive transfer as a Turkey international player.

The 25-year-old center-back has started in 38 of the Foxes 39 games this season, scoring once.

The defender does have another one-year remaining on his Leicester contract so the Premier League outfit could look to cash out this summer unless he agrees to a new deal.

Soyuncu joined Leicester for £16.2m [Transfermarkt] from SC Freiburg in 2018 going onto make 121 appearances in all competitions.

The Foxes are currently 9th in the Premier League table, 17 points off a top-four spot and 14 points off a top-six position.

He has won the FA Cup and Super Cup during his time at Leicester.

The former Altinordu player has 45 international caps for Turkey.