Real Madrid Prepares €100 Million Bid for Kenan Yildiz as Alonso Pushes for Signing

Real Madrid is reportedly preparing a massive €100 million investment to secure the transfer of Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız, who has become one of Serie A’s most electrifying young stars according to Fichajes.

The push to sign the Turkish talent is allegedly being driven directly by Los Blancos coach Xabi Alonso.

Alonso has identified the 20-year-old as a critical component for Real Madrid’s future attack. According to comments from Italian agent Giovanni Branchini, the Spanish coach is so convinced of Yıldız’s potential that he would be willing to greenlight the sale of almost any other player on the squad to finance the operation, with the single exception of superstar forward Kylian Mbappé.

A Crossroads for the Young Star

Yıldız has shone brightly in Turin this season, proving his value as a second striker by accumulating two goals and four assists in just ten games. His current performance has placed him at a crossroads in his career, with the opportunity to join the Spanish giants representing a significant step in his development.

Juventus, however, is making aggressive moves to retain their promising asset. The Italian club is reportedly working on a new long-term contract extension aimed at keeping Yıldız at the club until 2030. Their strategy involves substantially increasing his current salary, which stands around €2.8 million per year, to match his rising status within the squad.

European Giants Vie for Signature

Despite Juventus’s efforts to lock down the forward, Real Madrid’s intense interest threatens to complicate negotiations. The willingness of the Spanish club to make such a significant financial sacrifice underscores the importance they place on the young Turkish talent.

Real Madrid is not alone in the pursuit. Elite English clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United have also reportedly shown strong interest in the striker.

The next few months will be crucial as the situation unfolds. With Alonso determined to secure the signing and Juventus fighting to keep their burgeoning talent, the outcome of this negotiation is poised to have a significant impact on the balance of power in the European football landscape.