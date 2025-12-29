Real Madrid Reject Juventus Swap Proposal: Arda Guler Labeled “Untouchable”

Real Madrid has sent a firm message to the rest of Europe regarding the future of Arda Güler, reportedly dismissing an ambitious player-swap inquiry from Italian giants Juventus.

According to a report from Defensa Central, the Turin-based club proposed a blockbuster deal that would have seen Güler move to Italy in exchange for their own breakout talent, Kenan Yıldız.

However, the Madrid hierarchy wasted no time in rejecting the offer, reiterating that the Turkish playmaker is a non-negotiable asset at the Santiago Bernabéu.

A Pillar of Xabi Alonso’s Project

The primary reason for Madrid’s stance is Güler’s soaring status under manager Xabi Alonso. Once considered a secondary rotation player, the 20-year-old has evolved into a fundamental component of the starting XI this season.

His tactical intelligence and creative output have made him one of Alonso’s most relied-upon stars, appearing in nearly every fixture this term.

Juventus reportedly hoped to capitalize on their own internal contract standoff with Yıldız by offering him to Madrid—a club known to admire the forward.

However, Real Madrid views Güler as a cornerstone of their long-term project rather than a transfer tool, regardless of the quality of the player offered in return.

Contract Security and Tactical Shifts

Real Madrid is in no rush to discuss Güler’s future, thanks to a contract that runs until 2029. The deal reportedly includes a “prohibitive” release clause designed to ward off even the wealthiest state-backed clubs.

While there is a quiet confidence that a new deal reflecting his increased importance will be reached eventually, the club currently feels under no pressure to enter negotiations.

Despite his “untouchable” status, Güler has faced a minor tactical challenge recently. Since Jude Bellingham’s return from injury, Güler has seen a slight dip in his statistical output.

As both players naturally gravitate toward similar creative zones, Xabi Alonso has been forced to fine-tune Güler’s role to ensure both stars can coexist effectively in the final third.

Focus on the Future

By shutting the door on Juventus, Real Madrid has confirmed that they see the “Turkish Diamond” as a vital part of their current title defense and a future face of the club. For now, Güler remains fully focused on adapting to his evolving role in Madrid’s star-studded midfield as they push for silverware on multiple fronts.