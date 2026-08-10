Real Madrid Reject Mind-Boggling €115m Offer for Arda Güler

Real Madrid have firmly turned down a staggering €115 million (£98m) offer from a Premier League heavyweight for 21-year-old playmaker Arda Güler, underlining their stance that the Turkish prodigy is completely untouchable.

According to Spanish portal Fichajes, an un-named English club tested Madrid’s resolve with a mega-proposal as the summer window enters its final stages.

However, club president Florentino Pérez and manager José Mourinho rejected the approach outright, refusing to open negotiations for one of European football’s brightest young talents.

Key Transfer Takeaways

The €115m proposal represents one of the highest bids ever submitted for a player under 22, but Real Madrid view Güler as a central pillar of their long-term project.

Manager José Mourinho considers Güler vital to the team’s creative engine this season, intending to give him central playmaking duties alongside Bernardo Silva and Jude Bellingham.

Güler, who remains under contract at the Santiago Bernabéu until June 2029, has expressed no desire to leave Madrid, prioritizing his growth and success in Spain over a lucrative Premier League move.

An Untouchable Future at the Bernabéu

Despite intense interest from across Europe following his brilliant pre-season displays, Real Madrid’s hierarchy has made its position unequivocal.

Having carefully nurtured Güler’s progression through early injury setbacks into a key starter, the Spanish champions see the former Fenerbahçe star as non-transferable at any price, closing the door on a potential blockbuster departure.