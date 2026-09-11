Real Madrid Set to Secure Long-Term Future of Arda Güler with Contract Extension

Real Madrid have moved decisively to secure one of European football’s brightest talents, tying down Turkish international Arda Güler to a new long-term contract at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The 21-year-old playmaker, who arrived in the Spanish capital from Fenerbahçe in the summer of 2023, has reportedly reached an agreement on fresh terms that will keep him in Madrid until June 2032 according to The Athletic.

The extension effectively ends persistent interest from Premier League admirers, with Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool having kept close tabs on the young attacker over recent transfer windows.

Güler has established himself as a vital component in Madrid’s tactical setup, showcasing exceptional technical vision and versatility. Operating primarily as an attacking midfielder or drifting inside from the right, the Turkish starlet has registered an impressive return of 19 goals and 26 assists across 116 senior appearances for Los Blancos.

His development has earned significant praise from inside the club. Speaking on Güler’s tactical evolution, Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho recently highlighted the player’s potential to transition into deeper dictating roles over time:

“I really like Arda Güler. I think something similar to what happened to Modrić or Bernardo Silva will happen to him. You start in one position and end your career in another. You can start as a No. 10 and end as a No. 8 or 6.”

By committing his peak years to the Spanish giants, Güler’s new deal underlines Real Madrid’s commitment to building their core around elite young talent while rebuffing interest from England’s top clubs.