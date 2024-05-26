Real Madrid Star Arda Guler Called Up to Turkey Provisional Squad for EURO 2024

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has revealed the provisional 35-man squad for the upcoming EURO 2024 tournament under coach Vincenzo Montella.

Nine players will be cut before the final 26-man roster is submitted to UEFA on June 7th.

Montella several young players including 19-year-old Real Madrid star Arda Guler, Juventus starlet Kenan Yildiz, Nurnberg rising star Can Uzun, Besiktas striker Semih Kilicsoy and Bertug Yildirim.

Guler is expected to make the cut and feature as a star player after an impressive end to the season at Real Madrid scoring six times in 10 games.

Serie A champion Hakan Calhanoglu has been called up as has Champions League finalist, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Salih Ozcan.

From England, Bournemouth striker Enes Unal, West Brom midfielder Okay Yokuslu, Hull City midfielder Abdulkadir Omur and Leicester City winger Yunus Akgun have all been called up.

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır (Manchester United), Doğan Alemdar (Troyes), Mert Günok (Beşiktaş), Uğurcan Çakır (Trabzonspor)

Defenders: Mert Müldür, Çağlar Söyüncü, Ferdi Kadıoğlu (Fenerbahçe), Zeki Çelik (Roma), Abdülkerim Bardakcı (Galatasaray), Ahmetcan Kaplan (Ajax), Merih Demiral (Al-Ahli), Ozan Kabak (Hoffenheim), Samet Akaydın (Panathinaikos), Cenk Özkacar (Valencia)

Midfielders: Berat Özdemir (Trabzonspor), Can Uzun (Nürnberg), Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter), İsmail Yüksek (Fenerbahçe), Kaan Ayhan (Galatasaray), Okay Yokuşlu (West Bromwich Albion), Orkun Kökçü (Benfica), Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund)

Strikers: Abdülkadir Ömür (Hull City), İrfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahçe), Yunus Akgün (Leicester City), Kenan Yıldız (Juventus), Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Barış Alper Yılmaz (Galatasaray), Oğuz Aydın (Corendon Alanyaspor), Arda Güler (Real Madrid), Bertuğ Yıldırım (Rennais), Cenk Tosun, Semih Kılıçsoy (Beşiktaş), Enes Ünal (Bournemouth), Yusuf Yazıcı (Lille)

Training Camp Schedule:

The players will participate in a three-stage training camp:

Stage 1 (May 24th – 29th): Players who have completed their club matches are currently training in Riva, Istanbul.

Stage 2 (May 29th – June 3rd): Players finishing their club matches this weekend will join on May 29th.

Stage 3 (After Champions League Final): Arda Güler (Real Madrid) and Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund) will join later in Italy.

Friendly Matches:

June 4th: Turkey vs. Italy (Bologna, Italy)

June 10th: Turkey vs. Poland (Poznan, Poland)

EURO 2024 Group Stage:

Turkey is in Group F alongside Czechia, Georgia, and Portugal.

June 18th: Turkey vs. Georgia (Dortmund, Germany)

June 22nd: Turkey vs. Portugal (Dortmund, Germany)

June 26th: Czechia vs. Turkey (Hamburg, Germany)

Coach’s Statement:

Vincenzo Montella, the National Team Coach, selected the players based on their performance throughout the season.

Stay tuned for further updates on the final squad and Turkey’s journey in EURO 2024!