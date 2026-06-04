Real Madrid Star Arda Guler Honored as 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Revelation of the Season

Real Madrid’s Turkish sensation Arda Güler has been officially crowned the UEFA Champions League Revelation of the Season for the 2025/26 campaign. The announcement was made by UEFA’s Technical Observer Group following the conclusion of the tournament on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

A Defining Breakthrough

The award, designed to recognize young players enjoying a massive leap in impact on Europe’s biggest stage, highlights Güler’s transformation into a cornerstone of the Real Madrid midfield. After making only one start and totaling just 142 minutes in the previous season’s competition, the 21-year-old became an indispensable figure this year, making 13 startsacross 14 total appearances.

His involvement in the 2025/26 campaign surged to 1,030 minutes played, nearly eight times his previous year’s total.Fans and critics alike noted his performance against FC Bayern Munich, where he almost single-handedly kept Real Madrid in contention during the knockout rounds.

Statistical Brilliance

Güler’s recognition was backed by elite statistical output throughout the tournament:

Total Contributions : Registered 2 goals and 4 assists .

Precision : Maintained a stellar 87.58% passing accuracy while frequently operating in high-pressure areas.

Work Rate : Covered a total of 126.12 km throughout the competition, averaging 9.01 km per match.

Vision: Delivered 71 passes into the attacking third and 46 passes into key play areas.

National and Continental Context

This accolade marks a historic milestone for Turkish football, as Güler becomes the first player from his nation to receive this specific honor, joining the ranks of Turkish legends recognized by UEFA in the past. His success is seen as a major morale boost for the Türkiye national team as they finalize their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While Güler took home the Revelation award, the top individual prize went to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain, who was named Player of the Season after leading the French side to the title.

The Recognition of Arda Güler’s rapid ascent solidifies his status as one of the most exciting young talents in global football. Following the Champions League triumph, Güler is now set to join “Our Boys” on the international stage, where fans hope his Madrid form will translate into World Cup glory.