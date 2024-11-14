Real Madrid Star Arda Guler & Kenan Yildiz Nominated for Globe Soccer’s 2024 emerging player award

Arda Güler and Kenan Yildiz, two promising Turkish talents, have been nominated for the Globe Soccer, 2024 Dubai d’Or Emerging Player award.

The duo, both 19 years old, have impressed with their performances for Real Madrid and Juventus, respectively.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Güler, who was also nominated for the award last year, has shown great potential in the Spanish league, while Yildiz has been a key player for Juventus this season.

The attacking midfielder has been part of the Real setup this season but playing predominately as a rotation player. He has made a total of 12 appearances in all competitions this season.

He has three goals for the Turkish national team and 16 interantional caps.

Yildiz meanwhile, has four goals and three assists in 16 appearances in all competitions this sesaon.

The award recognizes the most outstanding young player in world football.

Other nominees for the 2024 award include Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, PSG’s Desire Doue and Joao Neves, and Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Yamal and Garnacho are considered strong contenders for the award, having made significant contributions to their respective clubs.

Yamal’s impressive performances for Barcelona, including a standout Euro 2024 campaign, have earned him widespread recognition. Garnacho, meanwhile, has quickly established himself as a key player for Manchester United.