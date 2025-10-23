Real Madrid Star Arda Guler Scoops Player of the Match Award After Orchestrating Juventus Victory

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler was named the Player of the Match following his decisive role in the team’s narrow 1-0 Champions League win over Juventus on Wednesday night at the Bernabéu. The young Turkish international was beaming after the final whistle, crediting the coach’s trust for his performance.

Güler wasted no time celebrating the result, offering thanks to the supporters. “I’m feeling fantastic after that win, congratulations to my teammates, and thanks to the fans who come out to support us. We put on a decent performance and took all three points,” he was quoted as saying on the official Real Madrid website.

Trust from Alonso and Tactical Flexibility

The 20-year-old was quick to highlight how integral coach Xabi Alonso has been to his rapid development and confidence.

“I feel an important part of the team thanks to Xabi Alonso, who’s shown real faith in me. I try and give my very best,” Güler said, adding that his performance was exactly what the coach asked for. “He asks me to control the tempo and to be creative, I played well today.”

When questioned about his preferred position on the pitch—closer to the opponent’s box or deeper next to a defensive shield like Aurélien Tchouaméni—Güler stressed his versatility.

“I can do either. If he wants me to score and assist, I can be a number 10, but I can play at number 8 as well, I don’t mind,” he affirmed, signaling his willingness to adapt to the team’s needs.

Güler also commented on his excellent on-field chemistry with striker Kylian Mbappé. “It’s fantastic, as you can see. It’s the same off the pitch too, he’s a great guy.”

Focus Now Shifts to El Clásico

The Player of the Match award came as a surprise to the young star, who insists his focus remains on team success. “It caught me by surprise because I don’t play for this, I play to win. I didn’t realise I was Player of the Match.”

With the Champions League fixture secured, Güler immediately turned his attention to the next major challenge: this weekend’s clash against rivals Barcelona. “We’ll try and win the game against Barcelona this weekend,” he concluded confidently.