Real Madrid Star Arda Guler Sharpens Skills in Training Ahead of Atletico Showdown

Real Madrid is fully focused on maintaining its flawless start to the 2025/26 La Liga campaign as the team prepares to face arch-rivals Atlético Madrid this weekend in a massive derby clash.

Manager Xabi Alonso is determined to secure his first Madrid Derby victory as Los Blancos’ head coach and has pushed his side for a high-intensity performance to solidify their lead at the top of the table.

Güler and Bellingham Deliver Pre-Derby Flair

Excitement is building across the capital after video footage released by Real Madrid showed the squad looking razor-sharp in training. Two attacking talents, in particular, caught the eye with their brilliant finishes:

Turkish prodigy Arda Güler demonstrated his exceptional touch and control, settling a difficult ball before finding the back of the net with a powerful strike.

Jude Bellingham followed up the impressive display, netting a strong, close-range finish that underscores his readiness to play a pivotal role in the derby.

💪 ¡LISTOS PARA EL DERBI!

🎥 INSIDE TRAINING ➡️ RM Play — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) September 26, 2025

Both Güler and Bellingham are expected to be key components in Real Madrid’s attack as the club seeks to defeat its neighbors and claim vital city bragging rights. Alonso will be relying on their individual brilliance to break down a typically staunch Atlético defense and keep the winning streak alive.