Real Madrid Sweep Aside Valencia as Arda Güler Steals the Show at Mestalla

Turkish international Arda Güler delivered a masterclass at the Mestalla Stadium, scoring one goal and setting up another in Real Madrid’s 3–0 victory over Valencia to move level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

The 21-year-old playmaker drew widespread acclaim across the Spanish press, with major outlets like Marca highlighting his expanding creative authority in José Mourinho’s attacking setup. The win extends Los Blancos’ overall winning streak to eight matches across all competitions.

How the Match Unfolded

28′ — Valverde Capitalizes: Real Madrid opened the scoring after Kylian Mbappé’s free kick struck the wall.Federico Valverde pounced on the loose ball, striking a controlled effort into the net.

36′ — Güler Doubles the Lead: Following persistent work down the left flank by Jude Bellingham that caused panic in the host’s penalty box, Güler guided a crisp finish past goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski to extend the advantage.

75′ — Provider for Mbappé: Güler turned architect late in the second half, producing a sublime turn and threading a defense-splitting pass through for Mbappé, who finished cleanly to make it 3–0.

79′ — Valencia Down to Ten: Valencia captain José Gayà was shown a straight red card late in the half,compounding a difficult night for the hosts.

Press Reaction & Media Acclaim

Spanish media [as relayed by Daily Sabah] focused heavily on Güler’s tactical maturity alongside Aurelién Tchouaméni and Bernardo Silva: