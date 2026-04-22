Real Madrid Targets Victor Osimhen in Shock Transfer Move That Could Unsettle Galatasaray Fans

Real Madrid is reportedly preparing an audacious bid for Galatasaray’s Nigerian superstar Victor Osimhen, a move that could potentially disrupt the balance of power in Turkish football.

According to a report from Fotomaç, the La Liga giants have identified the 26-year-old striker as their primary target to bolster their attacking line. Real Madrid’s management believes Osimhen is the perfect candidate to occupy the “number 9” role, a strategic move intended to allow Kylian Mbappé to return to his preferred natural position on the wing.

The Tactical Vision

Real Madrid’s coaching staff is said to be impressed by Osimhen’s physical dominance, aerial prowess, and clinical finishing. They view his mobility and explosive speed as the ideal complement to Mbappé’s style, potentially creating one of the most versatile and terrifying attacking units in world football.

The €100 Million Hurdle

While the interest is concrete, the financial terms present a significant challenge. Galatasaray, having secured Osimhen’s full rights from Napoli for a landmark fee of €75 million (plus a 10% future sell-on clause), is in no hurry to sell.

Reports suggest that the Istanbul giants will refuse to enter negotiations for anything less than €100 million. Galatasaray is fully aware of the striker’s market value and his status as one of the most coveted forwards in Europe, especially after Osimhen rejected lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia and other European powerhouses to commit to the Yellow-Reds.

Player Stance

Despite his success and popularity in Istanbul, Osimhen is reportedly “open to a change of scenery.” A move to the Santiago Bernabéu is viewed as a logical next step in his career, with the Nigerian star believing his playing style is perfectly suited for the technical and fast-paced nature of Spanish football.

Real Madrid is currently exploring ways to finance the deal without compromising their financial stability. The club expects significant revenue from player departures at the end of the season, which could provide the necessary flexibility to meet Galatasaray’s high valuation.

As Galatasaray pushes for its fourth consecutive league title, the looming threat of losing their “talisman” to the 15-time European champions has left fans on edge. Whether Real Madrid will trigger a record-breaking bid this summer remains the biggest question in the upcoming transfer window.