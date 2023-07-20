Real Madrid to Put Arda Guler on Special Training Program

Real Madrid are impressed with Arda Guler’s performances in training but have designed a special training program for him to help him bulk up to cope with the physical demands of Spanish football according to Dario AS.

Guler, 18, joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahçe in January and has been one of the standout players in pre-season.

He is known for his dribbling skills and vision, but Real Madrid feel he needs to add some muscle to his frame in order to compete in La Liga.

The club has reportedly designed a training program that will help Guler to gain three kilograms of pure muscle.

This will help him to withstand the physical challenges of Spanish football and will also give him more power in his dribbling.

Guler is still young and developing, but he has the potential to be a star for Real Madrid.

If he can continue to impress in training and in the upcoming season, he could enjoy an impressive breakthrough season.

Guler will join the Real squad for the pre-season US tour and will be hoping to make his debut in the friendly games which will be played.