Real Madrid to Secure Arda Guler’s Future with €10m Contract Amid Rising Transfer Interest

Real Madrid is set to reward breakout star Arda Güler with a significant contract extension, a move designed to fend off intense transfer speculation from Europe’s top clubs. The 20-year-old Turkish midfielder, who arrived at the club in 2023, is reportedly on track to see his annual salary doubled to €10 million with a new deal expected to be finalized this month as reported by Turkiye Today.

Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez is said to be highly satisfied with Güler’s recent contributions and has prioritized securing the young talent’s long-term commitment.

From Injury to Inspiration

Güler made a high-profile move from Fenerbahçe in 2023 for a transfer fee nearing €20 million, becoming one of the youngest Turkish players ever to join the Spanish giant. His inaugural season, however, was hampered by early injury setbacks.

The latter half of 2024 marked his resurgence, as he recovered to become an exciting presence in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad rotation in both the Copa del Rey and La Liga. His flair and technique quickly earned him comparisons in the Spanish press to the “Turkish Messi.”

Alonso’s New Midfield Maestro

The summer of 2025 brought a new chapter with the arrival of head coach Xabi Alonso. Under Alonso, known for developing young players, Güler has flourished, transitioning into a key creative central midfielder role.

The current season has seen the young star start six of seven matches, accumulating 516 minutes, two goals, and two assists. This consistent playing time and output underscore his growing importance to the team.

Güler’s reputation soared following the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where he registered two assists against Borussia Dortmund, earning him a place in the Team of the Week and further increasing his market value.

European Giants Circle

The impressive form and enhanced market value have not gone unnoticed. Premier League powerhouse Arsenal reportedly made a serious push for Güler last summer, but Real Madrid firmly blocked the departure.

The growing list of interested clubs now includes:

Borussia Dortmund: Reportedly impressed by his performance against them in the Club World Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Monitoring his vision and passing ahead of a potential Champions League clash.

Juventus: Adding the player to their long-term scouting list, following the successful integration of fellow Turkish star Kenan Yıldız.

By moving to double Güler’s current €5 million salary, Real Madrid aims to cement the midfielder’s position as a central figure in their future plans and definitively shut down any lingering transfer rumors. The new contract, expected to be signed in September 2025, signals the club’s unwavering intent to retain their burgeoning star.