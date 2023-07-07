Real Madrid Unveil Arda Guler in Signing Ceremony, Reveal Shirt Number

Real Madrid have signed 18-year-old Turkish soccer sensation Arda Guler from Fenerbahçe, the Spanish club announced on Thursday.

Guler is one of the most highly sought-after prospects in the sport, with numerous big-name teams reportedly interested in signing him.

However, Real Madrid eventually won the race to add his talent and potential to its squad, with Guler signing a six-year contract with the club.

At his official unveiling, Guler expressed his excitement at signing for the historic club, leaping to the lectern next to club president Florentino Pérez before the Los Blancos supremo was finished with his speech.

Guler was given the number 24 shirt at the signing ceremony.

“First of all, thank you to my family, to the people who have helped me get to this point and to this club,” Güler said. “I also want to be a legend of Real Madrid. Thanks for everything.”

Guler’s low center of gravity, close control and ability to dribble in tight spaces have earned him comparisons with Argentine great Lionel Messi, with fans dubbing him the “Turkish Messi.”

Despite this moniker, Guler and Messi have different styles of play and these kind of comparisons do little other than add unnecessary pressure on the young player.

He has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Fenerbahçe over the past 12 months, having made his first-team debut in 2021 as a 16-year-old.

He scored six goals in 35 appearances over the 2022/23 season, helping Fenerbahçe to a Turkish Cup victory with a performance for which he was named Man of the Match.

According to stats website Opta, Güler created 40 goalscoring chances – one every 23 minutes – over the last season which is the best average on record by a player in a Süper Lig season since 2014/15.

Guler is also a part of the Turkish national team squad, making his debut as a 17-year-old.

He has since earned four caps and scored his first international goal for the senior team in his last game, curling home a stunning effort against Wales in a European Championship qualifier.

In doing so, Güler became the youngest player in his country’s history to score for the national side at just 18 years and 114 days old.