Real Madrid Urges Ancelotti to Give Güler More Playing Time

Real Madrid’s hierarchy has reportedly urged manager Carlo Ancelotti to give more playing time to young Turkish midfielder Arda Güler according to Marca.

Marca wrote the following: ‘The club are not asking Ancelotti to make Güler a starter, but they are asking him to give more minutes to a player who can give clarity to Madrid’s attack, connect with Kylian Mbappé and, in addition, score goals.’

Despite Güler’s immense talent, he has struggled to secure regular minutes in the first team. The club believes that the 19-year-old can be a crucial player for the future and wants to see him integrated into the team more often.

The Turkish international has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season but has played just 307 minutes in total. He is part of the first team but has been used in rotation and has yet to lock down a starting position.

While Ancelotti has acknowledged Güler’s potential, he has prioritized other players in his starting lineup. However, with Real Madrid facing challenges in recent matches, there’s growing pressure on the manager to utilize all of his resources.

As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see if Güler can increase his playing time and make a significant impact on Real Madrid’s performances.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a January exit as a result of his lack of playing time but it appears the board does still have his back and sees a future for him at the club.

Güler meanwhile, is under contract until 2029 and has made no suggestion that he wants to leave.