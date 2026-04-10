Real Madrid vs. Girona: Arda Guler Eyes Role in Crucial La Liga Title Chase

Real Madrid returns to the Santiago Bernabéu tonight to face Girona in a must-win La Liga clash, with Turkish sensation Arda Güler once again the center of attention as fans look for the youngster to provide a decisive spark in the title race.

The stakes could not be higher for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Real Madrid currently sits in second place, trailing arch-rivals Barcelona by 7 points. With the season entering its final stretch, the “White House” has no room for error if they hope to bridge the gap and snatch the trophy.

The Arda Güler Situation

Despite his status as one of Europe’s most exciting talents, Arda Güler is expected to begin the match on the substitutes’ bench as reported by Fanatik.

Ancelotti has reportedly opted for a star-studded starting XI featuring Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Jr., leaving the Turkish “diamond” to wait for his opportunity in the second half.

However, Güler’s influence from the bench has been a recurring theme this season. With Girona proving to be a stubborn defensive unit, the 21-year-old’s vision and long-range shooting are viewed as the “secret weapon” should the match remain deadlocked heading into the final 30 minutes.

Predicted Lineups: Real Madrid (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Lunin

Defense: Garcia, Huijsen, Militão, Carvajal

Midfield: Bellingham, Camavinga, Tchouaméni

Forwards: Valverde, Vinícius Jr, Mbappe

The Opponent: Girona

Girona arrives at the Bernabéu with a point to prove. Led by the experienced Axel Witsel in midfield and the dangerous Tsygankov on the wing, the Catalan side remains one of the league’s most unpredictable teams. For Real Madrid, keeping a clean sheet while integrating their attacking firepower will be the primary objective.