Real Madrid Wonderkid Arda Guler Could Miss Man United Clash

Real Madrid’s new signing Arda Guler is unlikely to make his debut for the club in the upcoming friendly against Manchester United.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see the Turkish international in action for Real Madrid according to Marca.

Guler joined Real Madrid earlier this month. He has been training with his new teammates under head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

He was expected to make his debut against AC Milan, but he did not feature in the friendly.

He is now unlikely to make his debut against Manchester United. Real Madrid do not want to rush him back into action and risk further exacerbating his injury.

Guler, 18, has been dealing with discomfort in his leg and did not train with the rest of the squad on Monday.

Guler is expected to be in the match day squad however, as his injury is not serious. He could still make his debut on Thursday against United as he has not been removed from the squad list and Real have not released an official statement regarding the matter.

Guler joined Real Madrid in a deal worth €20 million plus another €10 million in add-ons.

