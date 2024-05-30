Real Madrid Wonderkid Arda Guler Rejects Loan Moves, Eyes First-Team Role

Real Madrid’s highly-rated midfielder Arda Guler has reportedly turned down loan offers from La Liga rivals Sevilla and Real Betis, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Guler’s Rise at Real Madrid

The 19-year-old Turkish midfielder has overcome initial injury struggles since his €20 million move from Fenerbahce last summer. After a period of adaptation, Guler has impressed with his limited first-team opportunities, scoring six goals in just 440 minutes across 12 appearances in all competitions.

Loan Interest and Guler’s Ambition

Despite his limited playing time, Guler’s performances haven’t gone unnoticed. While Real Madrid reportedly rejected an offer from Arsenal for a permanent transfer, both Sevilla and Real Betis approached Los Blancos about a potential loan deal this summer.

Guler’s Reasons for Refusal

However, Guler reportedly has his sights set on a bigger role at Real Madrid. With Toni Kroos expected to leave the club, Guler sees an increased opportunity to break into the starting lineup next season. He is said to be determined to fight for his place and is unlikely to consider loan offers.

Looking Ahead

Guler’s decision demonstrates his ambition and the belief he has in his ability to compete at the highest level. This could spark an interesting competition for midfield places at Real Madrid next season, especially with Kroos’s potential departure.