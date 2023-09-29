Real Madrid Working on Long-Term Plan to Help Arda Guler Overcome Injury Problems

Real Madrid have devised a long-term plan to help Arda Guler battle his ingoing injury problems, according to AS.

Guler has been injured since the US pre-season tour, first picking up a knee problem which required surgery.

After making a full recovery and returning to team training a thigh issue has ruled him out of action for a few weeks just hours before he was expected to make his debut against Las Palmas in La Liga.

Guler has a slender frame, that has been described as being ‘that of a child’ and Madrid’s medical staff believe that adding muscle to his body will help him adapt to football at the highest level.

The plan is for Guler to hit the gym and bulk up.

Rodrygo, who also had a slender frame when he arrived at Real Madrid from Brazil at 18 years old, followed a similar plan and has since avoided any major fitness issues since the end of 2021.

Guler is expected to recover in a months time and will be hoping to finally make his debut for the club.

The highly rated midfielder is one of the brightest prospects in Turkish football and will be hoping to showcase his talent this season.