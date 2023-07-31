Real Madrid Youngster Arda Guler Sent Home With Knee Injury

Arda Guler has been ruled out of Real Madrid’s pre-season tour due to a knee injury.

The 18-year-old Turkish midfielder joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce earlier this month in a deal worth up to around €30 million.

However, he has been forced to return to Madrid after suffering an internal meniscus injury in his right knee.

Los Blancos have not yet confirmed how long Guler will be out for, but it is likely to be several weeks.

The injury is a blow to Real Madrid, who were hoping to see Guler in action during their pre-season tour of the United States.

Guler is considered to be one of the most promising young players in the world, and Real Madrid will be hoping that he can recover quickly from this injury.

The young midfielder is a versatile midfielder who can play in a number of positions and he is seen as one of the future stars of Turkish football.

Real Madrid fought hard to beat rivals Barcelona in the race to sign Guler. The injury is a setback for Guler, but he is expected to make a full recovery.