Real Madrid Youngster Arda Guler Undergoes Surgery Following Injury

Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler has undergone arthroscopic knee surgery the club revealed.

The 18-year-old Turkish midfielder suffered the injury during pre-season training with his new club in the USA.

He was ruled out of friendlies against AC Milan and Manchester United and returned to Madrid for medical tests to investigate his situation.

The tests revealed that Guler needed surgery, which he underwent on Monday morning. The club expects him to make a full recovery in a few weeks.

“Our player Arda Guler underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee today under the supervision of the Real Madrid Medical Services,” a statement read. “Guler will begin his recovery process in the next few days.”

Guler is one of a number of Real Madrid players who have been injured recently.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao have both suffered major injuries.

Ancelotti is confident that Guler will be back soon, and he is not expected to miss too many games.