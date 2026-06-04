Real Madrid’s Arda Güler Claims La Liga Goal of the Season Honors for 68-Meter Masterpiece

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler has officially been awarded the LALIGA EA SPORTS Goal of the Season for the 2025/26 campaign. The Turkish international secured the prestigious accolade following a physics-defying strike from the halfway line during a league match earlier this year.

The Shot Heard ‘Round the Bernabéu

The defining moment took place on March 14, 2026, during Real Madrid’s Matchday 28 fixture against Elche at the Santiago Bernabéu. In the 89th minute, with Madrid leading the contest, Güler intercepted the ball near the center circle within his own half.

Observing that Elche goalkeeper Matías Dituro was positioned high up the pitch, the 21-year-old unleashed a powerful left-footed lob. The ball traveled roughly 68.6 meters before dipping perfectly into the net, sealing a 4-1 victory for the “Whites”. The audacious effort brought the home crowd to its feet and was immediately hailed by commentators as a moment of pure genius.

Recognition of a “Moment of Genius”

The league’s official governing body confirmed the season-wide honor on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Prior to this grand prize, the strike had already been recognized as the Goal of the Month for March.

La Liga’s social media platforms celebrated the award by sharing footage of the goal, describing it as the “most beautiful” highlight of the 2025/26 season. Reports indicate the strike also shattered a 31-year-old league record for the longest-distance goal ever scored in Spain’s top flight.

A Season of Impact

The award caps off a productive second half of the season for Güler, who has overcome early injury struggles and squad rotation challenges to become a vital part of Alvaro Arbeloa’s tactical setup. As the 2026 World Cup approaches, the young playmaker is proving his status as one of the world’s elite talents while carrying the high expectations of the Turkish national team.

Arda Güler’s Record-Breaking 68m Goal

This video provides a visual breakdown of the incredible 68-meter strike against Elche and discusses how Arda Güler broke long-standing La Liga records with the shot.