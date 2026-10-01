Real Madrid’s Arda Güler Leads Europe Creative Stats

Real Madrid’s official announcement naming Arda Güler as the club’s Player of the Month for September merely formalizes what statistical models have already confirmed: the 21-year-old Turkish playmaker is operating as the most prolific chance creator in European football.

While Barcelona’s Raphinha has dominated individual spotlight headlines across La Liga, Güler’s underlying distributional metrics reveal an unprecedented level of creative efficiency for Los Blancos in both domestic and continental play.

Europe-Leading Creation Metrics Outpace Rivals

Güler has created 28 total chances in La Liga this season—the highest volume of any player across Europe’s top five leagues. His totals place him four clear of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal (24) and 12 ahead of La Liga’s second-tier creators, including Unai López, Edu Expósito, and Íñigo Vicente, as reported by Yahoo.

When adjusted per 90 minutes—accounting for his early-season rotation—Güler’s efficiency becomes even starker. The Turkish international generates 7.28 chances per 90 minutes compared to Yamal’s 3.73, registering a key pass every 12.5 minutes and a high-value “big chance” every 43.6 minutes. His 18-minute substitute appearance against Rayo Vallecano alone yielded five distinct chances created.

Finishing Disparity Masks True Assist Totals

Güler’s raw assist tally of two significantly underrepresents his underlying Expected Goals Assisted (xGA). According to StatMuse data, Güler boasts a 3.01 xGA, where wasteful finishing from teammates has capped his tangible output. By contrast, Lamine Yamal has accumulated four assists from an xGA of 2.71 due to superior finishing conversion.

Critiques pointing to set-piece delivery within his totals mirror historic, flawed dismissals of former Madrid anchor Toni Kroos; dead-ball execution remains a core component of elite chance volume, and Güler’s delivery from fixed positions continues to yield high-percentage chances.

Starting XI Case Indisputable

Güler’s trajectory indicates a massive leap forward from his impressive debut campaign numbers. For Real Madrid management, the data leaves little room for debate: when Güler is on the pitch, Real Madrid’s central chance generation reaches unmatched peaks, cementing his position as an indispensable starter in Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield framework.