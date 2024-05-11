Real Madrid’s Bonus Structure for Arda Güler Revealed

A closer look has been shed on the details of Real Madrid’s transfer agreement with Fenerbahce for young star Arda Güler. This comes amidst discussions about potential bonus payments Real Madrid might owe based on their recent successes.

The Turkish wonderkid joined Real Madrid before the season began, after the Spanish giants beat out numerous competitors to secure him from Fenerbahce. The initial transfer fee was reported to be €20 million, with an additional €10 million in potential bonuses.

However, Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu of Sports Digitale has clarified that these bonuses are not tied to Real Madrid’s team achievements. He tweeted:

ÖZEL | Fenerbahçe ve Real Madrid arasında yapılan sözleşmeye göre; 10 milyon euroluk bonusun tamamı Arda Güler'in oynayacağı maç sayısına bağlı olarak kazanılacak.



• Real Madrid'in kazanacağı kupa ve şampiyonluklardan ötürü Fenerbahçe'ye herhangi bir bonus ödenmeyecek. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) May 9, 2024

“According to the contract made between Fenerbahçe and Real Madrid: The entire €10 million of bonuses will be earned depending on the number of matches Arda Güler plays. No bonus will be paid to Fenerbahce for the cups and championships won by Real Madrid.”

This confirms that Fenerbahçe will only receive bonus payments based on Güler’s individual playing time, not Real Madrid’s overall success.

Guler has started gaining more playing time after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury. After recovering manager Carlo Ancelotti did not rush the youngster back.

Ancelotti eased Guler back and he has now started the last two league games for the Spanish giants.

Guler has two goals in nine appearances in all competitions for Real this season, both goals have been scored in La Liga. The 19-year-old has yet to make his Champions League debut for the club but will be hoping to get some minutes in the final against Borussia Dortmund.