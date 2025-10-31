Real Madrid’s ‘Magic Touch’: Arda Guler’s Rising Star Captures Toni Kroos’ Attention

Real Madrid’s Turkish sensation, Arda Güler, is increasingly dominating headlines in Spain, fueled by his remarkable impact on the pitch and the recent spotlight from both legendary figures and global football institutions.

The young attacking midfielder, who joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahçe, is not only earning plaudits from the press but has also been officially recognized on the world stage. The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has included Güler among the 15 candidates for its prestigious 2025 World’s Best Football Player award.

Explosive Form and Global Recognition

Güler’s inclusion on the IFFHS shortlist is a testament to his explosive form this season. The 20-year-old has featured in 13 matches across all competitions for the Blancos, where he has contributed directly to eight goals, netting three times and providing five assists.

His rising profile is further underscored by his market valuation. According to data from Transfermarkt, Güler’s current market value stands at an impressive €60 million. He is contracted with the Spanish giants until 2029.

Kroos Praises Güler’s ‘Magical Touch’

Adding to the buzz, the Spanish press is closely monitoring the national star’s interactions, including a recent sighting with legendary manager Xabi Alonso. More significantly, his teammate and Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos publicly singled out Güler for praise during a live broadcast.

While evaluating the stellar season of Kylian Mbappé, Kroos highlighted Güler’s influence on the team’s dynamics.

“Kylian Mbappé is having an outstanding season,” Kroos was quoted by MadridXtra as saying.

“In my opinion, one of the reasons for that is the presence of players like Arda Güler, who has a little bit more of a magic touch and the vision to find him.”

Kroos’ comments, emphasizing Güler’s creative spark and unique vision, affirm the feeling in the Spanish capital that the Turkish international is now one of the most exciting and influential young talents in world football.