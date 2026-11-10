Real Madrid’s Silent Difference-Maker: Marc Cucurella Lauds Arda Güler’s Transforming Influence

Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella has lauded the influence of Arda Güler, identifying the 21-year-old playmaker as the fundamental reason behind the club’s recent resurgence.

Speaking to Cadena COPE, Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella offered a detailed assessment of the club’s current momentum while singling out Turkish playmaker Arda Güler as the side’s primary unsung hero.

When asked which teammate has impressed him the most during Real Madrid’s domestic and European campaign, the Spanish international bypassed the usual high-profile headline-makers to praise the 21-year-old’s transformative influence on the pitch.

“I’m going to tell you about one that goes unnoticed, which is Arda Güler. When he plays, we are a different team. He has that baby face, but he is an impressive player and has a lot of quality,” Cucurella revealed.

Cucurella’s observations closely reflect Güler’s rapid tactical evolution at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Turkish international has developed into the vital link between midfield and attack, acting as the primary orchestrator behind Real Madrid’s impressive eight-game winning streak over the past month. His ability to dictate tempo in tight spaces and unlock stubborn deep blocks has elevated the collective structure of the side.

Having firmly established himself under José Mourinho, Güler is no longer merely an impact substitute or a rotational prospect; he has consolidated his status as an undisputed starter in Madrid’s high-stakes setup. Behind the boyish appearance highlighted by Cucurella lies an exceptionally mature, tactically astute playmaker capable of shouldering the heavy creative responsibilities at the world’s most demanding club.