The Turkish national team’s victory over Hungary in their recent UEFA Nations League play-off clash at RAMS Park was achieved without the presence of Real Madrid’s highly regarded young talent, Arda Güler.

The 20-year-old midfielder, whose burgeoning reputation has captured the attention of fans across Europe, was forced to sit out the encounter due to a suspension incurred from accumulated yellow cards in prior Nations League matches.

Despite Güler’s absence, Vincenzo Montella’s side displayed a potent attacking display, securing a 3-1 victory that provided a significant advantage heading into the second leg.

Orkun Kökçü, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, and İrfan Can Kahveci each found the net, demonstrating Turkey’s offensive capabilities even without one of their brightest stars.

The absence of Güler, however, was keenly felt by many Turkish supporters, who were eager to witness the young playmaker’s impact on such a crucial fixture.

Güler’s suspension, while disappointing, is a temporary setback. Real Madrid and Turkish national team enthusiasts can take solace in the fact that he will be eligible for selection for the decisive second leg, scheduled for Sunday evening in Hungary.

This return is anticipated to provide a significant boost to Turkey’s hopes of securing promotion to League A.

The young midfielder’s performances have been closely monitored since his move to Real Madrid, and his potential contribution to the national team is considered paramount.

His creativity and technical prowess are seen as vital assets in Turkey’s quest for success.

The upcoming match in Hungary will provide Güler with an opportunity to showcase his talent on a crucial stage, potentially influencing the outcome of the tie.

Turkey’s victory in the first leg has placed them in a strong position, but the tie remains delicately poised.

The return of Güler is expected to inject further dynamism into the Turkish midfield, and his presence could prove decisive in navigating the challenges posed by a determined Hungarian side.