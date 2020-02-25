Reason why Newcastle United didn’t sign £20m international striker in January revealed

Turkey international Cenk Tosun could have joined Newcastle United over the January transfer window according to the latest report out go the Chronicle today.

The experienced striker left Everton to join Crystal Palace on a six-month loan deal last month.

However, the 28-year-old was turned away from St James Park as Newcastle boss Steve Bruce wasn’t convinced that he was an improvement on his current options.

Interestingly, Tosun has already scored once in his three-appearances for Palace, which is the same amount of goals Joelinton has scored since joining from Hoffenheim for £40 million.

Newcastle’s other options upfront include Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto.

Cenk Tosun made his first appearance for Palace since picking up a hamstring injury against Southampton last month.

Tosun made a brief appearance in the 1-0 victory over Newcastle.

The Turkey international has however returned to full-team training and is expected to feature this weekend.

Tosun left Everton after falling down the pecking order at the Merseyside based club following the arrival of Carlo Angelotti.

Everton have an option to sign Tosun for £20 million in the summer.