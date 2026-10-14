Reborn in Trabzon: How Manchester United Loanee Andre Onana Built Süper Lig’s Sturdiest Wall

Free from the intense media spotlight of Old Trafford, André Onana has re-established himself as one of European football’s most authoritative goalkeepers, anchoring a Trabzonspor side that has conceded just five goals across the opening seven rounds of the Süper Lig campaign.
Redefining the Numbers Between the Posts
Onana’s impact at Papara Park goes beyond leadership—the underlying numbers confirm a remarkable tactical turnaround:
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Dominant Save Percentage: Onana leads all goalkeepers across the Süper Lig’s “Big Four” with an 85% save rate, outpacing Fenerbahçe’s Ederson (84%), Beşiktaş’s Alexander Nübel (59%), and Galatasaray’s Uğurcan Çakır (53%).
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High-Volume Shot Stopping: Averaging 4.0 saves per match, Onana has repeatedly bailed out his backline in high-leverage moments.
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Match-Winning Displays: In Trabzonspor’s recent 3-0 away win against Samsunspor, the 30-year-old pulled off 6 saves—including two inside the penalty area—to preserve a second consecutive clean sheet.
The Foundation for Trabzonspor’s Resurgence
Having arrived on loan to replace Uğurcan Çakır, Onana’s ability to command his box and build out from the back has restored a level of defensive composure Trabzonspor have lacked since their 2021-22 title-winning campaign.
With 13 points secured from seven matches and a blockbuster domestic clash against Beşiktaş on the horizon, Onana’s individual revival between the posts offers the Black Sea club a formidable platform to sustain a title charge.