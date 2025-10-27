Record-Tying Goal: Victor Osimhen Spurs Galatasaray Comeback Victory Against Goztepe

Galatasaray maintained their firm grip on the Turkish Super Lig title race on Sunday, mounting a determined 3-1 comeback victory over Göztepe, heavily inspired once again by the superb form of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The 26-year-old, who had also scored in the mid-week Champions League fixture against Bodo/Glimt, proved decisive as the defending champions overturned an early deficit at their Istanbul home.

Osimhen’s Milestone Equalizer

The champions were stunned in just the sixth minute when Efkan Bekiroğlu struck a fine opener, silencing the home crowd. However, the lead was short-lived, with Osimhen delivering the crucial equalizer mid-way through the first half. The forward capitalized instinctively on a loose back pass, swiftly rounded the Göztepe goalkeeper, and coolly finished to level the score.

The goal held historical significance for the striker. It marked his 43rd league goal for Galatasaray, a tally that draws him level with current head coach Okan Buruk on the club’s all-time Super Lig scoring chart (18th overall). Among foreign players, only five have scored more league goals for the club than Osimhen, who is now just two strikes shy of Dutch legend Wesley Sneijder.

Red Card Tips the Scales

The momentum truly swung just before halftime when Göztepe defender Malcom Bokele Mputu was issued a second yellow card, leaving the visitors to face the entire second half with ten men.

Galatasaray efficiently utilized their numerical advantage after the interval. Gabriel Sara put them ahead in the 63rd minute, and Mauro Icardi sealed the comprehensive victory just four minutes later.

The result secures Galatasaray’s third consecutive victory across all competitions, maintaining their five-point advantage over second-placed Trabzonspor at the top of the table.

World Cup Hopes Hang on Star Striker

Osimhen’s blistering form—now standing at nine goals this season across all competitions, including three in the Super Lig and three in the Champions League—is welcome news far beyond Istanbul.

His sharpness and composure in front of goal are being closely watched by the Nigerian national team ahead of next month’s crucial World Cup qualifying playoffs against Gabon in Morocco. Having missed direct qualification, the Super Eagles face a tough two-stage route that starts with the challenge of overcoming Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon, followed by a potential clash with either Cameroon or DR Congo for a spot in the intercontinental playoffs.

If Osimhen maintains his current level, his instinctive finishing and penalty-box presence could well be the critical difference in navigating Nigeria’s challenging path toward the 2026 World Cup finals.