Relegation Fallout: Eintracht Frankfurt and Galatasaray Lead Race for West Ham’s Soungoutou Magassa

West Ham United’s demotion to the EFL Championship has triggered immediate interest in their squad, with defensive midfielder Soungoutou Magassa emerging as a top target for several elite European clubs. According to reports originating from Foot Mercato, Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and Turkish giants Galatasaray are actively considering summer moves for the 22-year-old Frenchman.

Championship Demotion Forces Inevitable Sales

West Ham’s drop from the Premier League has placed the club under significant financial pressure. Facing a steep decline in broadcast revenues and overall matchday turnover, the East London outfit is widely expected to sanction player departures to stabilize their financial commitments before life in the second tier begins.

As rival teams across the continent sense a market bargain, Magassa has been highlighted as one of the most sellable assets with a high competitive ceiling.

European Heavyweights Circle the Midfielder

The interest in Magassa spans across Europe’s top divisions. Alongside firm tracking from Frankfurt and Galatasaray, Serie A powerhouses Juventus are also understood to be monitoring the situation.

Many of these suitors are long-term admirers. Several continental clubs reportedly explored a loan or permanent transfer during the winter window, and the player’s profile has remained firmly on their recruitment shortlists ever since. With West Ham now occupying a weakened negotiating position, a permanent exit looks increasingly likely just 12 months after the player arrived in England.

A Stop-Start Debut Campaign in London

Magassa’s tenure at the London Stadium has been a complicated one since his high-profile switch from Ligue 1 side Monaco. The France youth international struggled to command a regular starting role under manager Nuno Espírito Santo, finding himself down the midfield pecking order.

Squad Depth Challenges: Magassa registered just 22 appearances in the Premier League last term, logging a modest 979 minutes of top-flight action. He frequently found himself behind Tomáš Souček, Freddie Potts, and Mateus Fernandes in the tactical setup.

Despite his sporadic playing time, scouts across Europe view the 22-year-old as a premium defensive-minded anchor with untapped potential. For clubs looking to bolster their industrial output in the middle of the pitch without paying an inflated Premier League premium, Magassa represents one of the most intriguing market opportunities of the summer window.