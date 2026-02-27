Respect and Regret: Why Victor Osimhen Refused to Celebrate Against Juventus

Even a match-winning goal in the Champions League wasn’t enough to coax a smile from Victor Osimhen.

In a night of high drama at the Allianz Stadium, the Galatasaray talisman found the net to finally break a resilient ten-man Juventus, yet his reaction was one of stoic silence. While his teammate Baris Yilmaz celebrated wildly after a late insurance goal, Osimhen remained noticeably muted after beating Mattia Perin, leaving fans and pundits questioning his somber mood.

The Great Escape in Turin

Galatasaray arrived in Italy with what seemed a comfortable three-goal cushion, following a 5-2 demolition of the Bianconeri in Istanbul. However, Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus mounted a furious comeback, scoring three unanswered goals to level the aggregate score at 5-5 and force the tie into extra time.

Despite playing a man down following Lloyd Kelly’s contentious red card early in the second half, the Italians pushed the Turkish champions to the brink. It was only in the added periods that Galatasaray capitalized on their numerical superiority, with Osimhen delivering the decisive blow before Yilmaz sealed the 7-5 aggregate victory.

“I Didn’t Need To”: Respect for Spalletti

Speaking to Prime Video [via Ilbianconero] after the final whistle, Osimhen was candid about his lack of jubilation. His restraint was rooted in a deep-seated loyalty to the man in the opposing dugout.

“Why didn’t I celebrate? I didn’t need to,” the Nigerian international stated. “First of all, I respect Spalletti. I admire him, and he played a vital role in my career. Secondly, we played poorly today against an opponent with only ten men. I am not someone who hides how I feel.”

Osimhen’s bond with Spalletti was forged at Napoli, where the duo led the club to a historic Scudetto in 2023. That season marked the pinnacle of Osimhen’s career, but the relationship between the striker and the Neapolitan club soured following Spalletti’s departure, eventually leading to his move to Istanbul in September 2024.

A Bittersweet Progression

While Galatasaray advances to the next stage of Europe’s elite competition, Osimhen’s post-match comments suggest a dressing room that is far from satisfied. The striker’s frustration with the team’s “weak display” despite the aggregate win indicates a high standard being set as they move deeper into the knockout rounds.

For the Istanbul giants, the victory is secured, but for Osimhen, the night was a poignant reminder of the complex ties that bind the world of European football.