Richarlison Weighing Up Late Exit to Trabzonspor as Tottenham Hold Out for Higher Fee

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Richarlison could still complete a departure from North London before the end of the week, with Turkish giants Trabzonspor actively pursuing a deal for the 29-year-old forward, according to The Guardian.

Although the English Premier League transfer window closed on September 1, the Turkish Süper Lig transfer window remains open until midnight on Friday, September 4. This window gives Trabzonspor a final opportunity to secure the Brazilian international’s signature.

Personal Terms Agreed as Bids Continue

Richarlison has already verbally agreed to personal terms on a lucrative contract package presented by Trabzonspor. However, a club-to-club transfer agreement has not yet been finalized.

Spurs have knocked back two initial bids from Trabzonspor—worth £15 million and £20 million respectively—as chairman Daniel Levy holds out for a fee closer to Tottenham’s valuation. The Turkish club is expected to submit an improved third proposal in the coming hours to seal the transaction before the registration cutoff.

Strained Relations in North London

The potential move follows public tension between Richarlison and Tottenham management. Spurs head coach Roberto De Zerbi left the striker out of the matchday squad against Newcastle United, publicly stating that the player had requested to leave on multiple occasions.

A proposed deadline-day return to his former club Everton broke down late in negotiations. Richarlison subsequently took to social media to address his future, writing:

“I have always made it clear, on every occasion, that my departure to another place would also have to be good for the club… I hope they treat my situation with the same respect that I have always had for Spurs.”

With Tottenham having added forward reinforcements like Savinho, Omar Marmoush, and Mykhailo Mudryk during the summer, Richarlison faces reduced playing time if he remains at the club. Negotiations between Spurs and Trabzonspor are set to continue right up to Friday’s deadline.